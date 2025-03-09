Search for new TRU president wrapping up, announcement expected in a month

Photo: KTW File

The search for a new president at Thompson Rivers University is beginning to wrap up, and a decision on who will take over the role could be made in less than a month.

Brett Fairbairn has occupied TRU's most senior position since 2018. He announced last year he would be stepping down from the president’s chair when his second term is up at the end of June.

At TRU’s board of governors meeting last week, board chair Hee Young Chung said the presidential search committee will be reconvening to come up with its recommendations for the board on who should fill the role.

“Then the board will meet to make a decision and hopefully have an announcement out in hopefully a month, or a little bit after that,” he said.

“Hopefully end of March, early April-ish.”

The committee took feedback from the public last year, developed a candidate profile and officially began recruitment in the fall.

It’s been reviewing applications and interviewing candidates since the beginning of the new year.

TRU is now also searching for a new provost and vice-president academic, following news on Friday that Dr. Gillian Balfour, the university's top academic official, accepted a new job at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont.