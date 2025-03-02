Rob Kerslake elected new Barriere mayor in landslide victory, Brody Mosdell elected councillor

Photo: Contributed File Photo

Rob Kerslake has been elected the newest mayor of Barriere following a decisive victory at the polls.

Of the 478 eligible ballots cast, Kerslake received 453 of the votes and beat former mayor Bill Humphrey’s 24.

Kerslake was a Barriere councillor and served as the acting mayor since last September.

Brody Mosdell was elected to fill the vacant council seat after Kerslake stepped down to run for mayor.

He received 260 votes and was followed by Alan Fortin with 114, Stephen Boylan with 67 and Bob George with 31 votes.

The byelection was spurred by former mayor Ward Stamer’s resignation, when he won the election to become the new MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson.

The District of Barriere says these results are preliminary and final results are expected at 4 p.m on March 3.