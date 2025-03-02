Kamloops raid in December was part of larger drug network investigation

Photo: CFSEU-BC CFSEU-BC released this photo of items it seized as the result of a months-long investigation into a criminal network ion the Lower Mainland with ties to Kamloops.

One man is facing a rash of charges after Mounties with the RCMP's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of BC (CFSEU-BC) investigated an alleged drug trafficking network operating in B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Interior, including Kamloops.

The investigation, police have now revealed, was connected to a series of raids Kamloops RCMP executed in town a few months ago back on Dec. 5, seizing two prohibited firearms, $111,000 in cash and 11 kilograms of a combined methamphetamines (3.5 kgs), fentanyl (4.5 kgs) and cocaine (2 kgs).

Four people were arrested that day as police executed search warrants at residences in the 900-block of Tranquille Road, the 2100-block of Edgemount Avenue and the 2500-block of Glenview Avenue. All four, however, were released by police pending charge approval.

The police operation was connected to a CFSEU-BC investigation launched in July 2024 into an alleged drug trafficking network in the Lower Mainland, the CFSEU said in a press release issued at the end of February.

"The investigative team uncovered that the drug trafficking network was widespread and had ties in Kamloops," the release stated.

According to the CFSEU, the investigation continued after the December raid and on Feb. 20 the CFSEU executed another seven search warrants which included vehicles, a storage locker and four residences located in Vancouver and Burnaby area. Three men were arrested, including the one who has now been charged — 31-year-old Daniel Penton.

Penton remains in custody and has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unlawfully possessing 13 unloaded firearms, with readily accessible ammunition, possessing prohibited devices, including silencers and oversized magazines, possession of firearms, ammunition and/or prohibited devices, while he was prohibited.

A small-scale clandestine lab was also dismantled in one of the residential condos in Vancouver.

The seven February search warrants, in total, yielded 2 kg of a suspected illicit substance, 18 firearms including handguns and assaults rifles, ammunition, extended magazines, silencers, six body armour vests, smoke grenades, radio jammers, tracking devices, balaclavas and approximately $200,000 in cash — of which $100,000 was in fake currency.

“The efforts of our TEU [targeted enforcement unit] members and partner agencies has been commendable to say the least, with countless hours dedicated to help address the drug-conflict in Kamloops and reduce the risk to public safety,” said Kamloops Supt. Jeff Pelley in the press release.

“This significant seizure of illegal drugs, firearms and cash represent a major victory in our ongoing efforts to keep our community safe. By dismantling criminal operations that fuel violence and addiction, we are not only preventing harm to individuals, but also protecting the integrity of our neighbourhoods”, Insp. Mark Goodall of CFSEU-BC said in the release.