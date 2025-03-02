Sabres girls settle for silver after buzzer-beater won't fall in provincial basketball title tilt

Photo: Paul Yates/Vancouver Sports Pictures Sa-Hali guard Nevena Nogic gets a shot up in the B.C. 3A Senior Girls' Basketball Championship final on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre.

The Sa-Hali Sabres got the chance they needed on Saturday night.

Down by a point with four seconds remaining in the B.C. 3A Senior Girls’ Basketball Championship final at the Langley Events Centre, the ball was in the hands of star Sa-Hali guard Nevena Nogic, the best player in the tournament.

With two defenders between her and the hoop, Nogic pumped and cut to her left before floating up a shot just ahead of the buzzer.

Backboard, rim and out. The Mennonite Educational Institute Eagles stormed the court, the Abbotsford school celebrating its first provincial title since 1985.

“We’ve been telling the girls all season that it’s not about our performance or the outcome of the game, but it’s about our purpose and the importance of being there for each other,” Sa-Hali head coach Jody Vosper said after the game.

"I know we didn’t win, but I thought we did a great job in those two aspects out there tonight. I am very proud of this group. We battled and left it all on the court."

Opportunistic scoring

The game was a heavyweight bout. MEI was B.C.’s top-ranked team all season long and Sa-Hali was No. 2.

The Eagles were in control early but stalled after their best player, Olivia Sidhu, got in first-half foul trouble, limiting her playing time.

Nogic took full advantage. She drained four three-pointers for a game-high 18 first-half points. Despite an early deficit, Nogic’s hot hand had Sa-Hali up 25-21 at halftime.

“I was impressed by Nevena’s leadership all season long, especially tonight,” Vosper said.

“Like the rest of her teammates, [she] didn’t back down when things got tough early."

Tense final minutes

The Sabres gave themselves a very good look at what would have been the first provincial hoops title in school history.

Strong play from Courtney Grant and Isabel Phillips saw Sa-Hali start the fourth quarter on a bit of a run. Nogic hit a triple on a setup from Grade 11 guard Kirstyen Conroy with three minutes to extend their lead to six with three minutes to play.

Vosper said he was impressed by Grant’s play.

"She made some huge plays at key moments for us, just as she’s done this season,” he said. "We weren’t surprised to see her step up when we needed her the most."

Then the Eagles came storming back. The final minutes saw the lead change three times.

The Sabres inbounded the ball on their own side of half, up by one point with 32.3 seconds remaining.

“We didn’t want to rush,” Vosper said. “We wanted to get a good shot off and be ready for the pressure they were going to send."

Conroy tried to break the press with a stretch pass, but it was intercepted by MEI and a quick Sidhu layup put the Eagles in front with 19 seconds left.

Nogic named MVP

Nogic got three looks in the final seconds, including that would-be buzzer beater, but MEI’s defenders stood tall when it mattered most and the Eagles hung on for a 50-49 win.

“The ball just didn’t go in,” Vosper said.

"We don’t want to lose sight that we just won a silver medal at the provincial level. That is an amazing accomplishment that we will have forever.”

The silver medals won’t be the only hardware returning to Sa-Hali.

Nogic, a UBC-Okanagan commit, was named tournament MVP. Grade 11 forward Iyin Ania was named first-team all star and Phillips was named second-team all star.

The second-place finish at provincials is the best in school history for the Sabres.