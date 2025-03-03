Curler's Corner: The Kamloops Grand Challenge Cup

Photo: Randy Nelson The Kamloops Grand Challenge Cup displays a record of local curling history.

Curler's Corner is column written by the Kamloops Curling Club's Randy Nelson. Published each Monday morning for the next several weeks, this column will highlight moments of Tournament Capital curling history, and noteworthy athletes from over the decades.

The Kamloops Curling Club’s club championship trophy is the oldest curling trophy in Kamloops. I recently looked at the detailed plaques and found several surprises.

The cup is called the Kamloops Grand Challenge Cup, and the oldest plaque on the cup is from 1915. I immediately thought this must be some recycled trophy from older days. Through some internet searches and attending the Kamloops Archives, I was soon gazing into a whole world of curling history few today have ever heard of.

We are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our club and building, but curling goes back much further, to the late 1800s.

The trophy contains plaques from 1915, 1916, two from 1917, 1922, 1927-28, 1931-32, 1937 and then jumps to 1974 right through to today. Those few plaques revealed so much history.

A Rev. W.W. Peck played lead on the 1916 winning team. He was a local reverend. Can you imagine having a practising clergy on your team?

Sadly, one of his teammates was James Enright, who was killed in action in the First World War In April of 2017.

One of the 1917 plaques has a title across the top of the plaque that reads “Daughters of Empire Day.” Further searches determined that the Daughters of Empire were an organized group of women who supported soldiers returning from war, as well as families of those who did not return.

The other 1917 plaque has the words, “Red Cross Guild Day." This was another major fundraising group and featured event to support those injured in battle. There were likely two plaques awarded that year as these events were major fundraisers to support the war effort.

Mr. A. Dalgleish played second on the 1916 winning team. H. Dalgleish was on the winning team in 1922, followed by Don Dalgleish in 1931-32 and H. R. Dalgleish in 1937. The Dalgleish family had a big hardware store in downtown Kamloops, and A. Dalgleish moved to Kelowna where he opened another hardware store. The Dalgleish family were instrumental in sport development in Kamloops, including hockey and curling.

It is a mystery where the trophy ended up for the years in between. I also wondered why there was only one old trophy from the club. The answer likely lies in Vernon.

This theory is supported by a 1920 Kamloops newspaper article titled, “All in readiness, but no ice.” The article speaks about the formation of the Interior Curling Association, an effort involving the clubs in Revelstoke, Salmon Arm, Enderby, Kamloops, Ashcroft, Armstrong, Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton, Peachland and Summerland.

The first bonspiel of the association was to be held in Vernon in 1920, and each club was asked to support one of the cups for the event. There are many very old trophies in Vernon today, and the Kamloops trophy may well have been used in that event in some years.

The reference to no ice is about locals trying to raise funds for an indoor hockey and curling rinks. A lot of money was raised in 1920, but not enough for both buildings. The outdoor ice was notoriously unreliable and would experience melting trends.

One of the more hilarious things found in the article refers to the Kamloops Curling Club meeting on Dec. 17, 1920, to “elect” the skips for the season! Wouldn’t that be interesting today? If your peers don’t think you’re a skip, you will be finding a new position.