Campus, community radio station CFBX hosts open house

Photo: Michael Potestio Dylan Olson, hosts Alternative Eye on CFBX.

Volunteer Dylan Olson, host of Alternative Eye on CFBX, was on hand to give visitors a look around the campus/community radio station during its open house Saturday, March 1.

CFBX, located at House 8 on the Thompson Rivers University campus directly behind the Campus Activity Centre, has been around since 2001.

Open house session involved a station tour, a brief presentation about the station and refreshments. Attendees were also be asked to voice their own station ID, to be aired at a later date.

CFBX offers a variety of programming such as folk music, pop, rock, as well as spoken word segments for news, sports and politics.

“What makes CFBX really special is that all of the programmers at this station are amateurs and volunteers,” Olson said.

The open house is designed for community members and students to learn about the station, and opportunities to volunteer.

Programmers do not need previous experience to get involved.

For more information about the station and how to volunteer and get your own show, contact CFBX at 250-377-3988 or email to [email protected].