New case management conference set for Kamloops lawyer set to stand trial for murder

Photo: Contributed Investigators outside a home on a Dufferin cul de sac in March of 2022 after the body of Mohd Abdullah was discovered inside a rental van.

Preparations continue ahead of the trial of a Kamloops man accused of killing a Thompson Rivers University professor three years ago.

Rogelio Butch Bagabuyo is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Mohd Abdullah.

Lawyers involved in the case appeared in front of a judge in B.C. Supreme Court last Thursday for a pre-trial conference pertaining to the upcoming trial, however, a court ordered ban prevents publishing details of what was discussed.

March 18 has been scheduled as the next pre-trial conference date leading up to the trial, which is expected to begin this spring.

Bagabuyo, who is also a lawyer, is accused of killing Abdullah, who was a computer sciences instructor at TRU in Kamloops.

Abdullah was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a plastic bin in a rental van parked on a cul-de-sac in the 1600-block of Monterey Place in Dufferin. Abdullah was reported missing after he failed to attend work. Bagabuyo was arrested March 18, 2022 and released a week later.

For several days, police had a presence at Bagabuyo’s Victoria Street law office and at his Columbia Street home following his arrest.

After Abdullah’s body was found, police asked the public for information regarding a white, 2020 GMC Budget rental van that was parked outside 1649 Monterey Pl.

Neighbours said the van didn’t belong to the people who lived at that address and that it had only been parked there a few days prior to police attending the scene.

Abdullah’s daughter, Sarah Jeet Lalata-Buco, has told media that Bagabuyo was her father’s lawyer, as well as a trusted friend and confidant.