KFR monitoring small fire smouldering on beach at Rabbit Island

Photo: Michael Potestio Firefighters are monitoring a small fire that started on Rabbit Island Saturday afternoon.

"Kamloops Fire Rescue is advising residents that they are aware of and monitoring a small fire on Rabbit Island," the City of Kamloops wrote in a social media post Saturday afternoon. "Residents are asked to stay away from the area. Thank you to all the concerned residents who have called in to report it."

The fire can be seen burning just off the tree line on the island's beach, sending a stream of smoke into the sky. Some small flames were still visible as of about 5:20 p.m.

No firefighters appear to have attended the island.

KFR also extinguished a small fire on the hillside near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge Friday afternoon.