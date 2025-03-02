Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors approve smaller raise over last year's annual increase

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors have given themselves a 2.6 per cent raise for 2025.

The increase is retroactive to Jan.1 and matches the B.C. consumer price index (CPI) for 2024.

TNRD board chair Barbara Roden made the motion at the board’s February meeting.

The motion passed without debate and approved by all 27 directors except for Cache creek mayor John Ranta.

The 2.6 per cent increase to their annual raise is less than other options the board had — a four per cent raise, matching the increase TNRD directors gave themselves last year, and a 4.5 per cent increase representing the average of the past three years’ CPI.

The lower raise will save TNRD taxpayers some funds as the 2025 budget was provisionally drafted with an expected four per cent increase ($30,000) for board members.

The vote means 10 electoral area directors will make $32,230 in 2025, up from $31,414, while 17 municipal directors will make $18,140 this year, up from $17,680 in 2024.

Roden, as chair will earn an additional $30,296 and the vice-chair will make an extra $6,123. Alternate directors will receive and extra $5 for $175 for each meeting they attend.

Under the board’s remuneration bylaw, indemnities paid to board directors increase annually based on the average CPI for the previous three calendar years. In the event this increase is greater than four per cent, the remuneration will be reviewed by the board before enacting a raise.

In the event there is no increase or a decline in the CPI, then the remuneration will remain the same as in the previous year unless otherwise determined.