Nicola Valley Hospital emergency room closed for fourth time two months into the year

Photo: Contributed Nicola Valley Hospital.

Four the fourth time this year the emergency room at the Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be closed.

Interior Health issued a press release at 4:20 p.m. advising that the ER will be unavailable from 6 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Patients are advised they can access emergency room care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time.

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital,” the release stated.

An IH spokesperson has confirmed to Castanet the ER closure in Merritt is due to a staffing shortage.

The Nicola Valley Hospital’s emergency room has also been closed on Feb. 7, 23 and 26. In each of the last two years the ER has been closed about 20 times, leading Mayor Mike Goetz to send the Ministry of Health a bill for the days of lost service.

People in Merritt needing life-threatening emergency care for conditions such as chest pains, difficulty breathing and severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility, IH advised in its March 1 press release.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.