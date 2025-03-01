Emergency department abruptly closes in 100 Mile House until Saturday evening

Photo: Contributed 100 Mile House Hospital

The 100 Mile District General Hospital emergency department suddenly closed on Saturday due to a lack of available service.

The ER will be shuttered until 7 p.m. Saturday, Interior Health advised in a press release issued just after 11 a.m., noting that emergency department services were unavailable "immediately." The release did not specify if a staffing shortage was the reason for the closure.

Patients needing access to ER care must instead attend the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake. Anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency such as chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.