Barriere residents set to choose next mayor, new councillor today in byelection

Photo: Contributed File photo.

Barriere residents head to the polls today in a byelection to choose their next mayor and one new councillor.

March 1 is general voting day and residents of the district are asked to cast their ballots at “the Ridge” located at 4936 Barriere Town Rd.

Seeking the mayor’s chair is former mayor Bill Humphreys and current councillor Rob Kerslake.

Up for the council seat are Stephen Boylan, Alan Fortin, Bob George and Brody Mosdell.

The byelection was spurred by former mayor Ward Stamer’s resignation when he won the election for the new MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson.

Advanced polls took place back on Feb. 15 and 19.

Voting is open until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Non-residents who own property in town and Barriere residents over the age of 18 who are Canadian citizens and have lived in B.C. for the last six months are eligible to vote.

For same-day voting registration, qualified voters must bring two pieces of identification.

For more information on voter qualification requirements visit www.barriere.ca or call 250-672-9751.