Sarai, TNRD push for provincial investigation into trucking industry training, standards

A Kamloops city councillor wants to take commercial truck drivers to school.

Coun. Bill Sarai, who serves as vice president of the Southern Interior Local Government Association executive, added a resolution concerning trucking safety for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District to champion during the advocacy group’s annual convention next month in Merritt.

Sarai’s resolution asks the Ministry of Transportation and Transit to investigate whether commercial driver training standards are “satisfactory and rigorous.”

“This is to increase in-class and on the road training to meet a higher standard and reach a level of safety that the travelling public should expect from professional drivers,” the resolution reads.

The resolution also asks the ministry to increase highway enforcement and reports publicly on enforcement actions taken against commercial transport trucks by the RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers.

Sarai told Castanet his resolution is meant to improve highway safety as he’s noticed more frequent occurrences of serious truck accidents involving fatalities and road closures on area highways throughout the Southern Interior.

Sarai said his resolution seeks to have the government examine whether a lack of training is to blame for accidents, if stricter oversight and regulations on training schools is needed and if enforcement efforts need to be enhanced.

“There’s something that’s not making our roads safe,” he said.

“We expect more from professional drivers, and we're not seeing that right now.”

Anecdotal evidence

Sarai said he doesn't have any hard numbers showing an uptick in semi crashes, but he's asked ICBC for data and hopes to have it in time for SILGA meetings.

“Even without the numbers, I think the people that are driving our highways, they've all probably said it — the truck industry on our highways right now is very aggressive,” he said.

“I’m not the expert, but all I know is what I'm hearing from industry and the traveling public [is that] it's not safe on our highways right now, with a number of accidents happening that involve transport trucks.”

Sarai noted he’s seen videos “all over social media” of semi trucks crossing double solid lines and being involved in accidents, which he feels wasn’t as frequent about a decade ago.

“We need to know why,” Sarai said. “If it's our roads, then let's figure out if it's our roads, if it's our enforcement, and no one's enforcing speeds, then let's call out the enforcement piece, but if it's our drivers, or if it's a combination of all three, then let's find out.”

Uniform rules needed across country

Sarai also noted he feels Transport Canada should have one trucking regulation that can be enforced across the country. Right now, every province makes its own rules.

“We write out a ticket right now in B.C. for a trucking firm or truck driver from Toronto [it] has no impact whatsoever on their license or financially,” he said.

Sarai suggested more stringent requirements for drivers using mountain passes in winter conditions.

He said he doesn’t want to paint all truck drivers with the same brush. He said he believes most of them are "excellent."

At its regular meeting in February, the TNRD board of directors unanimously approved sending Sarai’s resolution and three others to the SILGA convention.

If it passes there, it will go to the Union of B.C. Municipalities in September, and if successful there it would go to the provincial government for consideration.