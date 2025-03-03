Work on sewer, multi-use path to restart near Sifton Lane in Aberdeen

Photo: City of Kamloops A map showing the general area where work is taking place to upgrade an Aberdeen sewer main. A multi-use path is also being constructed as part of the project.

The City of Kamloops says construction work is starting up again on a sewer main and multi-use path project in Aberdeen.

In a social media post, the city said Acres Enterprises will restart site work for the Sifton Lane-area project on Monday.

“Construction equipment will be turned on, and some ground cleanup may occur to prepare the site for construction,” the post said.

The project involves the installation of a sanitary main from Aberdeen Drive to Hugh Allan Drive, parallel to Highway 5A. Crews are also constructing a multi-use path connection in the area.

Phase one of the project started in September of 2024, and phase two will take place throughout 2025.

Last year, Sifton Lane residents living near the site of the project brought forward concerns that they hadn’t been told about the extent of the work being done near their homes. Meanwhile, construction crews had levelled a berm that served as a sound and visual barrier between houses and Highway 5A.

Residents turned out in large numbers at an on-site meeting to let the city know about their concerns.

The City of Kamloops has said it would revisit the design of the project, and would adjust the height of the multi-use pathway or adjacent land.