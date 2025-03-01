Kamloops council to vote on North Shore rezoning application for proposed BC Housing project

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of BC Housing's proposed 54-unit supportive housing project intended for the 300-block of Fortune Drive.

Kamloops council will vote next week on a rezoning application that would make way for a supportive housing development — a BC Housing proposal that has been met with pushback from North Shore residents and skepticism from some council members.

BC Housing said it's planning to construct a four-storey, 54-unit residential building on a site at 321 and 327 Fortune Dr., and 285 Leigh Rd. The properties are located on the west side of Fortune Drive.

BC Housing wants to purchase these properties on which to build the building, but the deal is continent on a successful rezoning, which would allow for increased density on the site. The project is intended to provide homes for people who have experienced homelessness and need 24/7 supports to maintain their housing.

“The project is still in the very early stages of planning and development,” BC Housing said on a webpage dedicated to the proposed housing project.

“If rezoning and permits are approved, we would work with a planning and design team and share a project timeline when it is available.”

During a meeting in early February, council members noted the amount of pushback the project has received from people in the community.

Council directed staff to organize a meeting with BC Housing to get more information about the proposal.

Open to 'recovery-oriented' elements

In a letter sent to the City of Kamloops on Feb. 21, Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, said he understands council wanted to consider recovery-oriented housing on the site, but stopped short of making any guarantees when it comes to the North Shore property.

“Meeting community needs continues to be the driving factor behind operating model decisions,” Kahlon said.

He noted BC Housing uses specific data to determine which program models are needed in various communities.

“It would be premature to make program decisions at this time as community needs can change during the planning timeline,” the minister said.

“However, BC Housing expressed openness to exploring recovery-oriented program elements if this is supported through the available data in later phases of the project.”

Kahlon said “creative projects” also exist which allow supportive housing residents to pursue sobriety without making housing inaccessible for those who aren’t ready for full recovery.

He expressed interest in meeting with council in person, and offered an invitation to meet virtually ahead of the March 4 rezoning date.

Council met with Kahlon in a closed meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Meetings where negotiations are being made between the municipality and other levels of government are typically held behind closed doors, as per the Community Charter.

It is not clear if the group discussed the Fortune Drive project. A statement released by council on Thursday said it told the province it isn’t interested in a shelter on River Street — another project that was being considered by BC Housing.

Up in the air since August

The rezoning application first came before council in late August 2024. Council members voted to delay the decision until after the provincial election, citing a need to get more information from BC Housing.

In early February, council voted 6-3 to distribute public notice of intent to consider the zoning change.

Council was cautioned that it should only make a decision on the rezoning application based on the proposed density increase, and not for any anticipated property use.

Council members heard if it denies the application, there’s a strong possibility the province could override its decision.

If the rezoning moves ahead, a development permit application will also be considered at a later date.

Council will put the matter to a vote on Tuesday, March 4. The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.

The city noted it is prohibited from holding a public hearing on the matter as per recent changes to the Local Government Act.