Photo: RDCO

The City of Kamloops has announced its yard waste sites are opening for the spring season.

In a social media post, the city said its three yard waste drop-off sites will be ready for residents as of Saturday.

Yard waste can be taken to Cinnamon Ridge, Bunker Road or the Barnhartvale depots.

More information on accepted yard waste materials and facility hours can be found on the City of Kamloops website.