Two dozen youth set to move in as A Way Home Kamloops celebrates opening of Katherine's Place

There were smiles and tears aplenty as a ribbon was cut to open Katherine’s Place, a youth-focused supportive housing development bearing the name of a beloved advocate who died suddenly in 2020.

A Way Home Kamloops will soon start to welcome about 24 young people between the ages of 19 and 27 to the new building, located at 560 Tranquille Rd.

Dozens of people, including community members and representatives from local non-profits, BC Housing and the City of Kamloops, gathered Friday to celebrate.

Lorry-Ann Austin, A Way Home Kamloops president, said the 39-unit supportive housing building is a “dream coming true” for the organization and its late founder, Katherine McParland.

“It took a long time to get to this day — and this is a joyous day,” Austin said.

Speakers at Friday's event stood against the backdrop of a chalkboard wall, filled with messages for McParland — including one that simply said, "We made it, Kath!"

Kira Cheeseborough, youth advisor at A Way Home Kamloops, said McParland “saw the potential in every young person.”

“She taught that there is a way home when we light the way for others, no matter how dark it may seem. And now there is a home for youth in Katherine’s Place,” Cheeseborough said.

“I have continued hope that the work will happen here at Katherine’s Place, and it will help the youth who are falling or about to fall, so that they too will find community wrap around them and be given the safety that they need to rest, to grieve, to heal, to recover and to grow.”

According to a news release announcing the official opening of Katherine’s Place, youth will be able to access support services tailored to each person’s needs and goals.

Residents will have access to daily meals, life-skills training, peer guidance, mental health resources, and employment and education supports.

The building includes six one-bedroom suites, and bachelor suites of various sizes — including two that are fully accessible, and six that are adaptable.

BC Housing provided $13 million towards the supportive housing building, and will be paying an annual operating subsidy of $1.6 million.