Kamloops firefighters extinguish minor blaze on hillside near Overlanders Bridge

UPDATE: 8:47 p.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue made short work of a small fire burning Friday afternoon on the hillside near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge.

Platoon Capt. Jim Gorman said the fire was about four square metres in size and consisted of a burning pile of garbage. He said the fire did not burn into the adjacent vegetation.

"It was just remnants of a camp that a few items were burned in," Gorman said.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

"No damage other than just to the garbage that was left behind there. It didn't spread anywhere," Gorman said, noting that conditions are still fairly damp in that area.

ORIGINAL: 4:33 p.m.

Smoke could be seen rising from the hillside near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge on Friday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out a small blaze.

Emergency crews were called to Strathcona Park just before 4 p.m. for a report of an interface fire.

Firefighters located a small fire burning in a gully.

Strathcona Park was the scene of a large brush fire two years ago — a blaze that came within feet of some West End homes. That fire was determined to have been the result of a campfire set in the area.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.