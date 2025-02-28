Kamloops firefighters battle small blaze on hillside near Overlanders Bridge

Photo: Michael Potestio Smoke rising from a gulley in Strathcona Park on Friday afternoon while firefighters extinguished a small blaze.

Smoke could be seen rising from the hillside near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge on Friday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out a small blaze.

Emergency crews were called to Strathcona Park just before 4 p.m. for a report of an interface fire.

Firefighters located a small fire burning in a gully.

Strathcona Park was the scene of a large brush fire two years ago — a blaze that came within feet of some West End homes. That fire was determined to have been the result of a campfire set in the area.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.