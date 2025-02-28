255621
Kamloops firefighters battle small blaze on hillside near Overlanders Bridge

Brush fire burns in gulley

Smoke could be seen rising from the hillside near the south end of the Overlanders Bridge on Friday afternoon as firefighters worked to put out a small blaze.

Emergency crews were called to Strathcona Park just before 4 p.m. for a report of an interface fire.

Firefighters located a small fire burning in a gully.

Strathcona Park was the scene of a large brush fire two years ago — a blaze that came within feet of some West End homes. That fire was determined to have been the result of a campfire set in the area.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

