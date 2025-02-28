Suspect facing charges after stolen Jeep collides with two RCMP cruisers

Photo: Castanet

A woman is facing a string of charges after allegedly driving a stolen Jeep into two RCMP cruisers.

Kamloops RCMP frontline officers were called to the 800-block of Desmond Avenue due to reports of an unresponsive woman sleeping in the front seat of a jeep at around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 23.

The report said the vehicle was parked strangely with a broken rear passenger window and an open driver’s side door.

The Jeep, which was discovered to have been stolen from 100 Mile House earlier in February, departed while Mounties were driving to the location.

“Soon after, a Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP officer located the vehicle in Heffley Creek and unsuccessfully attempted a traffic stop, during which the Jeep struck a police cruiser,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said.

Evelyn said more officers assisted the effort and the suspect, a 100 Mile House woman, was successfully stopped following another collision with a different police vehicle.

No Mounties were injured, but two RCMP vehicles received minor damage from the collisions.

Cory Leah Maack, 45, was arrested and charged with flight from police, dangerous driving, possession of stolen property and driving while prohibited. She was released, with her next court appearance slated for March 24.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.