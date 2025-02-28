Kamloops drivers can expect closures on Third Avenue due to 'critical' BC Hydro repairs

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro is advising drivers in downtown Kamloops to expect lane closures on Third Avenue over the next month.

“From March 4 to 24, Third Avenue will be closed in different combinations between Seymour Street and Lansdowne Street to accommodate critical BC Hydro infrastructure repairs,” the City of Kamloops said in a post on its website.

“Crews will be on site seven days a week during regular business hours.”

In a letter dated Friday, BC Hydro said the first round of closures will involve Third Avenue between Seymour Street and Victoria Street. The stretch will be closed from Tuesday, March 4, at 7 a.m. until Thursday, March 6, at 6 a.m.

During this phase, drivers won’t be able to access the parkade located in the Kelson Place building, 301 Victoria St.

BC Hydro said there are several planned power outages that will be required for crews to complete the work, but outages will be scheduled from midnight to 5 a.m. to minimize impact.

Pedestrian access will continue to be available through the month-long project, and traffic personnel will be on site.