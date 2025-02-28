Hospital closures 'not acceptable' to Merritt mayor as he pursues fix with IH, Victoria

Photo: Castanet

The increasing frequency of closures of the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Care Centre has prompted Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz to pen a letter of concern to the head of Interior Health.

Goetz wrote to IH CEO Susan Brown following closures of the hospital's emergency room on Feb 23, Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

"The closure on the [23rd] is especially concerning as we had a structure fire and one of our firefighters needed medical attention while fighting this fire and was rerouted to [Kamloops] for treatment," Goetz said in the letter.

"Then to make it worse after treatment, he was released and had to find his own way back to Merritt at 11:30 p.m. — not the best way to say thanks for protecting our city.”

The mayor is also asking for Interior Health to provide staffing information and to keep the city updated on their efforts to cover shifts.

'I'm asking for leadership now to stop any possible issues that can come from these closures, issues that could alter lives in this city,” he wrote.

Diane Shendruk, IH's vice president of clinical operations, acknowledged the mayor's correspondence.

"Interior Health appreciates the mayor's concerns and the impacts changes to normal services have on the residents in Merritt. I will be reaching out to the mayor directly to discuss this further,” she said in an email.

Shendruk said Interior Health saw an increase in physicians coming to Merritt last year, but also added there is still a shortage of permanent staff.

"Emergency services in Merritt have been more stable in recent months through the dedicated efforts of many including Interior Health and local staff, along with ongoing supports from the province," she said.

"Unfortunately, with a shortage of permanent recruits, service interruptions can still occur when the unexpected happens and someone is suddenly unavailable for a scheduled shift.”

The hospital's emergency room has closed four times so far in 2025 — each of them in February. Last year, the hospital recorded 20 closures.

"We have been successful in recruiting four new physicians to the community in the last year and continue to work on robust recruitment campaigns in B.C. and internationally to recruit more permanent staff," Shendruk said.

"There remain multiple ongoing incentives from Interior Health and the province in place to bring new nurses and physicians to the community."

According to the B.C. government, the province registered more than 14,000 new nurses over the course of January 2023 to November 2024.

In April of last year, Adrian Dix, B.C.'s former health minister, said the province would not reimburse Merritt after Goetz sent a bill to Victoria asking for compensation for all the closures.

Last summer, Goetz sent another invoice of nearly $104,000 to the province for 24 days of closures. He said in his letter to IH that a second bill for 2024 will be coming soon.

"It is not acceptable to take funding and not produce the service,” he said.

Goetz also said the short notice given to the citizens about the closures is an issue, and he wants to be provided with Interior Health's staffing data so the city can prepare for potential closures.

Closure notices from IH are typically released an hour or two before the emergency room is shuttered.

During a Merritt city council meeting on Feb. 25, Goetz said he spoke with the new Health Minister Josie Osborne earlier that day.

He said he is optimistic about working with the new minister to solve the closure issue.

Osborne previously stated during legislative session Feb. 18 that the B.C. government is trying to recruit more healthcare workers to B.C. The Province is focusing their recruitment efforts on workers from other provinces as well as the U.S.

Susan Brown, CEO of Interior Health, echoed the sentiment that more recruitment from national and international markets are needed to stop these 'last resort” closures during an Interior Health Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 12.

Goetz will be meeting with Osborne in March, along with mayors from other communities in the Interior that have experienced closures, to formulate a plan.