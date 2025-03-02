Paramount Theatre hosting TRU's Little Lectures, Big Ideas series

Photo: TRU

Kamloopsians with an interest in human rights and social justice are being called to attend the free Little Lectures, Big Ideas event presented by Thompson Rivers University.

Three TED-style lectures, each presented by a TRU instructor, will be packed into Paramount Theatre on March 19.

“Each TED-style talk delivers a powerful message, showcasing the diverse work of TRU’s arts faculty and providing a vibrant setting for engaging with the broader community,” the university said in a release.

English professor Benjamin Woodford will begin the evening with Fitting a Legend to the Times: The Development of the King Arthur Myth where he will look at the evolution of the King Arthur story as told by different historical authors.

Next, psychology professor Patti Parker will dive into how athletes manage setbacks in her lecture Managing Barriers to Goals: Learning from High-Performance Athletes.

Jenny Shaw, a sociology and political studies professor will cap the evening off with The Paradox of Care: Filipina Care Workers, Family Separation, and Canada’s In-Home Caregiver Programs. This talk will highlight Canadian immigration practices in relation to worker exploitation in the home-care industry.

This lecture series began in coordination with the launch of TRU’s Master of Arts in Human Rights and Social Justice program during spring 2022.

Little Lectures, Big Ideas takes place on Wednesday, March 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are free and available through Eventbrite. Space will be limited, and attendees are encouraged to sign up early.