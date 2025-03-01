Scheduled pile burning in Pinantan Lake set for March and April

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Kamloopsians driving north are advised to not be alarmed as smoke may be visible throughout March and April near the brush piles burning at Pinantan Lake.

Smoke might be visible in the Pinantan Lake area in the coming weeks as the BC Wildfire Service partners with the Thompson Rivers Natural Resource District on a series of pile burns.

“Activities such as pile burning help reduce wildfire hazards by reducing accumulations of fuels, e.g. dead wood or brush, on the landscape,” BCWS said in a release.

Pinantan Lake is about 22 kilometres northeast of Kamloops. Smoke may be visible to those in the area.

Burning could begin as early as March 3 and last until the end of April, depending on weather conditions. BCWS said smoke may linger for several days following the burn operation.

To report a potential wildfire call 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on your cellphone.