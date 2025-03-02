Smoke expected due to BCWS burning in Skihist Provincial Park near Lytton

Photo: KTW file

Residents of Lytton and surrounding communities may see smoke in the coming weeks as BC Wildfire Service crews burn brush piles in Skihist Provincial Park.

Approximately 20 piles will be burned in the park, located eight kilometres northeast of Lytton.

The work could begin as early as Tuesday and will continue until the project is completed. The timeline and length of the burns are dependent on weather conditions.

“This project is taking place in conjunction with danger tree falling in order to remove hazards to trail users and to reduce the accumulations of fuels, e.g., dead wood or brush, around the Old Wagon Trail within the park,” BCWS said in a release.

BCWS said smoke may be seen from Lytton, Gladwin, Nicomen and Lytton First Nation throughout this burning period. The smoke may linger for several days after burning is complete.

To report a potential wildfire call 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on your cellphone.