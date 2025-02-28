Uncertainty, chaos swirls for Tournament Inn residents facing eviction ahead of demolition

Photo: Michael Potestio Residents at the Tournament Inn say they were surprised to find out they'd have to leave the property as of March 1, but the property owner now says paying tenants will be able to stay a bit longer. Click here to view gallery Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio Photo: Michael Potestio

The owner of a Valleyview motel slated for redevelopment now says vulnerable tenants who pay rent won’t be evicted at the end of the week after all — and the residents themselves say they’ve received inconsistent information about just how long they will have a roof over their heads.

Rob Fletcher, who has lived at the Tournament Inn for six years, said he's already paid his rent through to April 1, but heard a week and a half ago that everyone would have to move out by March 1.

“Legally, we should have got four months’ notice,” Fletcher said.

He told Castanet Kamloops he’s now searching for a new place for himself and his wife to live.

“I’ve always kept a roof over her head,” he said, describing the housing market as "horrible."

No place to go

David Belcourt said he’s lived at the Tournament Inn for three months — the whole time knowing the place was going to be redeveloped sometime soon.

“They said it was April, they said that they were going to tear it down. So we thought, ‘OK, we got a bit of time,’” Belcourt said.

He said he heard last week the motel would be “bulldozed down,” and he had to be out by the middle of March. Then he heard the eviction date had been moved up to March 1.

“I don’t know where we’re going to go,” he said.

“I don’t want to be out on the street. There’s no places to rent. We’ve been looking on our phone and there’s nowhere to rent, and I don’t really know what we’re going to do.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said he learned on Wednesday that everyone was being asked to leave.

If you pay, you can stay

When Castanet Kamloops visited the Tournament Inn on Wednesday, owner Roger Dhesa said eviction day was Saturday.

He said tenants were given formal notice four months ago, on Nov. 1. He said utilities would be disconnected on Saturday and "the fence is going up" around the property.

He walked that back on Thursday.

“Nothing like that is happening,” he said.

Dhesa said he wants to support tenants who are still paying rent — but he wants those squatting gone.

He estimated about 50 people lived in the motel in November, and said roughly half of them are refusing to leave.

“Our motive was the people who are not paying there, we want them to leave," he said.

"The people who are paying and staying, we're going to help them out ‘til the last day."

Moving goalposts

The last day, he said, is now April 1.

"The remaining tenants will continue to remain the services — the people who are not paying here will not get the services, like power," Dhesa said. "They’re not entitled to it."

When asked how he intended to make sure paying residents knew they had until April 1, Dhesa said an on-site property manager has been handling those communications.

Dhesa said he’s willing to “go above and beyond” for paying tenants and provide references if needed.

“We want to get everything dealt with nicely and properly," he said.

"We're not here to give anybody a hard time, but the people who are choosing to give them hard times, those are the people we're giving a hard time."

Social agencies aware

This was all news to Deejay Amond, who knows people living at the Tournament Inn and has been trying to advocate for them.

Amond said she’d heard there was a verbal eviction notice given for mid-March, but had also heard about different dates being given to residents. She said no one seems to have been provided with any written notice.

She said an ASK Wellness worker was at the Tournament Inn on Thursday speaking with residents. Social agencies in the city are aware of the situation.

Amond said residents are worried about their ability to secure another place, and some are concerned they won’t be able to go anywhere. A number of local shelters are about to close as the winter comes to an end, and Amond noted shelters can’t accommodate everyone.

“Literally, these people are straight going from the Tournament Inn to the street,” she said.