BC Wildfire Service planning two prescribed burns in Kamloops next week

Photo: Contributed BCWS logo.

The City of Kamloops plans to conduct a pair of prescribed burns in the city limits next week – one in the Peterson Creek Nature Park and another in nearby Rose Hill.

The Peterson Creek prescribed burn will cover approximately 17 hectares, while the one in Rose Hill will cover eight. Both are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 5, but the exact timing will depend on weather and site conditions.

The burns are being conducted with support from the BC Wildfire Service and Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc.

Smoke may be visible in Kamloops and surrounding areas, and to motorists travelling on area highways.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,”a press release from the BC Wildfire Service stated.

Key goals of the prescribed burn in Rose Hill include reducing build-up of dead and combustible material and removing forest fuels to reduce the long-term risk of wildfire.

The goals of the prescribed burn in Peterson Creek includes removing and reducing build-up of overgrown sagebrush and the growth of invasive species in the area.

Both are also meant to provide provide a cross training opportunity and encouraging interagency cooperation.

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities, including the use of controlled burns, to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities,” BCWS said in the release.