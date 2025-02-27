Kamloops city council says no to BC Housing's plan for River Street project

Photo: Castanet This plot of land on River Street, highlighted in red, was being eyed by BC Housing for a potential temporary transitional housing facility.

Kamloops city council has told the province it isn’t interested in a shelter or transitional housing on River Street.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said council had a meeting Wednesday with Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs, as well as BC Housing representatives, and made its position clear.

“Council has articulated that shelter on River Street or general population transitional housing is not something that we are interested in,” Neustaeter said.

BC Housing told Castanet last week that it was considering whether to build a "temporary transitional housing project" for vulnerable people in the 1200-block of River Street — a site that is currently home to a gravel lot.

That news came as a surprise to city council. During a meeting Tuesday, after discussing a letter sent from Kahlon to the City of Kamloops about another proposed BC Housing project, council members authorized staff to call a closed meeting for Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Meetings where negotiations are being made between the municipality and other levels of government are typically held behind closed doors, as per the Community Charter.

Neustaeter said she believes council’s message “was clearly heard” by Kahlon and BC Housing.

“We are more than willing to continue to engage to see if there is an appropriate temporary use of this city-owned land that could be possible, but that will certainly not be something that council will support if it is shelter or general transitional housing,” Neustaeter said.

The properties at 1286, 1292 and 1298 River St. are city-owned. Neustaeter noted some “misinformation” had circulated after BC Housing told a reporter that it was owned by the province.

She said as far as she’s aware, the city will be retaining ownership over the land. While council is willing to explore other appropriate temporary uses for the site, Neustaeter said the riverfront site has potential for the community in “a variety of ways” — and appropriate use of the property is important.

“It has to be the right fit, and it has to be done in the right way — neither of which are what council perceives the current proposal delivered through media being,” she said.

Mayor gives 'kudos'

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who did not attend Wednesday’s meeting, said he wanted to give “kudos” to councillors for pushing back on the proposed River Street plans.

“Now, let's talk about Fortune Drive,” he said, referring to another controversial supportive housing project proposed by BC Housing.

A rezoning application related to the housing project is slated to go before council on March 4.

“Maybe get some BC Housing [for] seniors or low income families or single moms or single dads, or people that are struggling to make it every every day not people that want to continue to — and again, I know we need harm reduction — but people that want to pay $375 a month and get two free meals a day, and people that live in the building are the drugstore.”

When asked why he didn’t attend Wednesday’s meeting with Kahlon, Hamer-Jackson said he wasn’t able to attend some closed meetings in December of 2022, and said he was still waiting on a hard copy of the legal reasons why.

The mayor added he believes Kahlon already knows what he wants — a forensic audit of BC Housing facilities in Kamloops.

The City of Kamloops confirmed to Castanet that Hamer-Jackson was welcome to attend Wednesday's meeting with Kahlon.

Coun. Margot Middleton told Castanet she has recused herself "completely" from all discussions on the River Street matter as an immediate family member lives in close proximity to the site.