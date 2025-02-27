Blazers unveil special Kami the Fish jersey to raise money to help protect freshwater fish

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers will sport a beloved local mascot on their jerseys next month to raise money for a good cause.

For one night only on March 15, when the Kelowna Rockets visit Sandman Centre, the Blazers will rebrand as the Thompson River Fighting Trout. Kami the Fish will be front and centre on their crest — armed this time with a hockey stick instead of his signature revolver.

“Kami the Fish has been a symbol of Kamloops’ spirit and hospitality for decades, and we’re thrilled to see this beloved Kamloops icon swimming back into the spotlight for this special game night,” said Acacia Pangilinan, executive director of the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce, which holds the trademark for Kami.

“The Fighting Trout rebrand is a fun and creative way to celebrate our city’s connection to our rivers, history and community pride.”

The Blazers will also offer limited edition Fighting Trout merchandise on March 15.

The jerseys will be auctioned off following the game, with money raised going to the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C.

“We feel very fortunate to be chosen as the funding recipient for this game,” said Jenna Merth, the society’s outreach co-ordinator.

“Kamloops is blessed with great fisheries and passionate anglers. This partnership will help us provide additional support to grow and develop the local fishing community.”

Busy month at Sandman Centre

The Blazers have a series of promotions planned for home games in March, the final month of the WHL regular season:

• March 1 vs. Prince George: Autism Acceptance Night will feature a sensory-friendly atmosphere, presented in partnership with the Canucks Autism Network

• March 8 vs. Vancouver: On International Women’s Day, festivities will highlight influential women in our community and the world of sports

• March 12 vs. Wenatchee: The final WolfPack Wednesday of the season will feature a puck toss and discounted tickets for TRU alumni

• March 15 vs. Kelowna: In addition to the Thompson River Fighting Trout rebrand, free hockey cards will be provided to young fans as part of Leaps of Laughter Kids Corner, and the Blazers players will sign autographs on the concourse following the game

• March 18 vs. Victoria: The final TRU Tuesday of the season will feature discounted tickets for TRU students, staff and alumni

• March 21 vs. Vancouver: The final home game of the regular season is Fan Appreciation Night, where the Blazers’ loyal supporters will have the chance to win prizes throughout the game — and one lucky fan will win a hot tub from Arctic Spas