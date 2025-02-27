Two years have passed since Miguel Mack vanished from Merritt

Photo: Merritt Herald

Police are renewing their plea for tips two years after a Merritt man was reported missing.

RCMP homicide detectives have said they believe Miguel Mack was murdered. The 24-year-old man was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023, and he was reported missing several days later after his family became concerned.

“There are people out there with knowledge of Miguel Mack’s disappearance and we are asking those individuals to come forward and contact the police,” RCMP Insp. Brent Novakowski said in a news release.

Large-scale searches involving dogs, helicopters, drones and many volunteers have so far turned up no sign of Mack.

“The investigation remains a priority for the southeast district major crime unit and the Merritt RCMP,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said. “Investigators continue to follow up on leads and speak with people in the community."

Mack’s family will hold a community walk in Merritt on Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. The walk will go from Coutlee Avenue and Orme Street to the Civic Centre.

Anyone with information about the case can call police at 1-877-987-8477.