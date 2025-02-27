Dozens could be left homeless with Tournament Inn slated for demolition

Photo: Michael Potestio This was the state of the Tournament Inn courtyard on Wednesday afternoon, a few days before the rundown Valleyview motel's final tenants are forced out for good.

The Tournament Inn is coming down — and dozens of people could become homeless when the Valleyview landmark is bulldozed, paving the way for plans that include a new hotel, apartments and a strip mall.

The motel's owner said the remaining tenants were given notice on Nov. 1 that they had to leave, and Saturday is eviction day. After that, a fence will go up and demolition work is slated to begin.

Suites are in the process of being emptied out. Belongings could be seen piled up outside some rooms on Wednesday afternoon.

“We shut down one building already, so now we’re in the process of shutting down the other ones,” owner Roger Dhesa told Castanet Kamloops. “They're technically not tenants here anymore as of November.”

Dhesa said about 50 people called the Tournament Inn home in November, and estimated roughly half of them are refusing to leave. The others, he said, have found alternative housing.

'They're not leaving'

Power and utilities to the Tournament Inn will be cut on Saturday.

“We just want them to leave. They’re not leaving now," Dhesa said.

"They have nowhere to go, so they’re like, ‘We’re going to stay here to the last day — until you bring the bulldozer here.'"

Dhesa said some of those refusing to leave cannot qualify for other housing.

“These people will never get a place anywhere in the city. We were the only people who helped them, and we only helped them too, because we had a purpose,” he said.

“We had to run the building the way we had to run it for the last 15 to 20 years to this point, so now we're going to move on.”

Dhesa said the motel had been operating a social housing program with the provincial government, but that has now ended.

“Ultimately, I have to move on,” he said. “I've done my time here and we've helped out these people.”

Dhesa and his brother have plans erect three new buildings in place of the motel — an 80-room hotel, a 60-unit apartment and a commercial strip.

The company began advertising the redevelopment in 2023, and last spring brought a rezoning application to city council.

Dhesa said the motel closed last year and staff are no longer on site.

The Davy Crockett Motel opened in the 1960s at 1893 East Trans-Canada Hwy. It was renamed Tournament Inn after changing hands in 2006.

Where will they go?

One former Tournament Inn resident, who did not want her name published, said she is concerned the community will see a surge in homelessness with the closure — and she said the people who live there are angry.

“I can actually tell you right now for a fact that 95 per cent of the people that are in this hotel right now are going to end up homeless,” the resident said.

“A lot of them, yes, drug addicts. Have problems, yes. Mental health problems, yes. But you know what, every one of them is a damn human being — and they all have a heart.”

Dhesa said he’s worked with social agencies to help rehouse tenants.

Alfred Achoba, head of the Kamloops chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association, said he reached out to the Tournament Inn's owners last spring offering assistance rehoming residents, but he said he hasn’t heard anything back in some time.

“We were told there was already other providers working with those clients,” Achoba said.

“We know clients who are there. We worked with some of those clients already who wanted our support to move into alternate housing, but there are still a few that we had no idea what happened to them, so if it's empty now, my hope is that maybe the landlord did some work.”

ASK Wellness executive director Bob Hughes told Castanet his organization plans to have outreach workers attend the Tournament Inn on Thursday to assist any residents who need help.