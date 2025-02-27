Letter sent to ministry with Kamloops child care spaces 'at risk' amid provincial grant delay

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Coun. Katie Neustaeter.

A Kamloops councillor is pressing the B.C. government to fund hundreds of local child care spaces, many of which are “at risk” because a ministry decision on grant applications has been delayed for months.

During Tuesday’s meeting of city council, Coun. Katie Neustaeter said there are nearly 300 child care spots across two projects that are waiting on a grant decision through the province’s ChildCareBC New Spaces fund — a decision that was expected in September of 2024.

“We hope that the ministry, who is likely unaware that this opportunity is slipping away before our eyes, we hope that this raises the alarm for the urgency,” Neustaeter said.

On Tuesday, council voted unanimously to send a letter to the Ministry of Education and Child Care, urging it to fund all 294 spaces through the grant before the door closes on these projects.

Neustaeter told council 154 spaces are “particularly at great risk of being permanently lost.” These particular child care spots were proposed last year as part of an expansion to the Children’s Circle Daycare in Sagebrush.

Council approved a zoning bylaw change for this project, located at 1510 Ninth Ave., in the fall of 2024, after hearing the daycare society had an 800-person waitlist for its services.

The proposed daycare expansion was being pursued in partnership with the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation. Council was told the property owner, ARPA Investments, wanted to see the property rezoned to permit the daycare expansion.

The lot is currently up for sale, listed for $2.5 million, according to realtor.ca.

“For two and a half years, the landowner, the city, Interior Health and the child care provider have worked effectively together to create this opportunity,” Neustaeter said.

“But the window has nearly closed on its possibility, because the fund that was created for exactly this purpose in our province has not been administrated.”

The councillor told Castanet Kamloops she has no idea what is holding up the process — and that’s part of the difficulty.

“My understanding is that the landowner doesn't know," she said.

"I don't know what Interior Health may know — but no matter what, it's putting this project at peril, and we cannot afford to just sit back and hope that it doesn't fall apart while we wait for what the ministry might do."

She noted the availability of child care spaces “heavily influences” the delivery of healthcare in Kamloops, as many of these spaces would be prioritized for people working in this sector.

“It means that doctors who can't secure a child care space might not choose to live in Kamloops. It means that x-ray techs or nurses or other experts will not choose to make this home. And we have a brand new tower that needs staff. We have a cancer centre that's being developed,” she said.

Neustaeter said the other project being impacted by the grant delay is the Parkview Child Care Centre, which is proposed under the Build Kamloops program.

Grant program oversubscribed

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, the Ministry of Education and Child Care said the most recent application intake ran from May to August last year, receiving “a high number of applications.”

“Funding is awarded based on budget availability. For 2024-25, more New Spaces Fund applications have been received than there is available funding. In addition, many of these projects are large and complex, with increased costs,” the statement said.

The ministry said funding is based on projects that best meet ChildCareBC priorities, provide value for money, and create spaces in areas with the greatest need.

“Patience during this longer evaluation period is appreciated,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted Interior Health received $3 million in funding in 2020-21 to create 122 new child care spaces, and a 2024-25 application to expand that project is currently under review.

Neustaeter said she understands the challenges of being oversubscribed — but regardless, applicants were expecting a decision to be made in September of that year.

She said it’s “challenging to imagine” which projects could meet funding parameters better than the Kamloops proposals.

“We are at risk of losing healthcare professionals if we don't receive this funding. That is a certainty. The land is for sale, otherwise. This childcare facility will not be successful, otherwise,” she said.

“I hope that the ministry would receive that with the gravity that they should.”