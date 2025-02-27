BCWS has six prescribed burns planned for Merritt area

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service is working with three First Nations bands to perform a half-dozen prescribed burn projects near Merritt.

In a news release, BCWS said it will be working with the Shackan Indian Band on a 75-hectare prescribed burn, which is planned for an area on reserve about 35 kilometres west of Merritt.

Another prescribed burn is planned for the Nicola Lake area, about 25 kilometres northeast of Merritt. BCWS will be supporting the Upper Nicola Band to conduct the burn, which will cover up to 30 hectares of land spread out between multiple sites on the Quilchena IR #1.

Four more burns are planned in conjunction with the Lower Nicola Indian Band — six kilometres west of Merritt, 10 kilometres northeast of Merritt, 19 kilometres east of Merritt and 16 kilometres west of Merritt.

Burning could start as early as Monday, but the exact timing will depend on weather and site conditions.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,” BCWS said.

Smoke from the Shackan Indian Reserve burn might be visible to surrounding communities and to people travelling on Highway 8.

The Nicola Lake burn could be seen from the Upper Nicola Band, Nicola Lake and surrounding areas, and to motorists travelling along Highway 5A.

The Lower Nicola burns could also be visible from area highways, BCWS said.

The goal of these prescribed burns include removing forest fuels to reduce long-term risk of wildfire, BCWS said, preparing the site to allow for traditional food plants to re-establish before grass regrowth and improving winter grazing for animals.

The operations also provide an opportunity for BCWS personnel to work together with the Shackan Indian Band community, and members of the Upper Nicola Band Fire Department and the Lower Nicola Band Fire Department.