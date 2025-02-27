Tk'emlups chief calls denialism 'a violent form of bullying,' asks for empathy

Photo: The Canadian Press The former site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir is calling for “kindness, empathy, solidarity and respect” in the face of increasing residential school denialism.

In a statement issued on Pink Shirt Day, an annual event against bullying, Casimir called for the community to send a “powerful message” against denialism.

“Denialism is a violent form of bullying that has risen since the announcement of unmarked graves, and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to allies that uphold the collective history and the impacts that survivors have lived,” she said.

A B.C. Conservative MLA posted to social media over the weekend, saying there are “zero” confirmed child burial sites at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The post prompted pushback from other B.C. government representatives, including B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad and Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar, as well as the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

In her statement, Casimir said denialists “wilfully misrepresent well documented historical facts to promote hate against Indigenous people,” with the intent to target residential school survivors and their families and communities.

She said people should instead seek to build inclusive communities where everyone feels supported and safe.

“We recognize that bullying and division are sometimes fuelled by those in power who seek to distract from the real issues impacting survivors, communities and the public,” Casimir said.

“Today on this Pink Shirt Day, let's send a powerful message: bullying and denialism will not be tolerated. We stand for kindness, empathy, solidarity and respect.”

Casimir's comments followed a statement by Milobar on Tuesday in the legislature in Victoria in which he made his position on the matter crystal clear. Also a B.C. Conservative member, Milobar said he pledged during the run up to last year's provincial election to take a stand if and when denialsim came up.

"I want the Tk'emlups membership to know, I want the rest of my constituents to know," he said.

"I know there will be many, unfortunately, that don't agree with me, and that's OK. We'll try to bring people along this journey."

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band made international headlines in May of 2021, when they announced ground-penetrating radar had uncovered what they said were believed to be the remains of more than 200 children buried on the grounds of the former residential school. The band is now referring to the discoveries as "anomalies."

The potential grave sites have not been excavated, and the band said last year such a step was still a ways off.