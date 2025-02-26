Temporary overnight closure of emergency room at Merritt hospital

Photo: Castanet

The emergency room at Merritt’s Nicola Valley Hospital will be closed again on Wednesday night.

Interior Health sent out a bulletin just after 4 p.m. announcing the temporary closure — the second consecutive night Merritt’s ER will be shuttered.

IH said emergency services will be unavailable in Merritt between 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” the IH bulletin reads.

“All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

Merritt's emergency room was closed overnight on Tuesday.

The bulletin does not give a reason for Wednesday's closure, but previous closures at the Merritt hospital have been blamed on staff shortages.

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital is typically open 24 hours.