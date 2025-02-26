Peak Pride brings weekend full of festivities to Sun Peaks Resort

Photo: Facebook

Sun Peaks will be hosting a weekend of entertainment, activities and social gatherings celebrating Pride — including the Mountain Pride Parade.

Peak Pride is returning to the mountain resort for its fourth year, with the event slated to run Friday and Saturday this weekend.

“This vibrant weekend celebrates diversity and inclusion within the 2SLGBTQ+ community and welcomes everyone — locals, visitors, allies and families — to take part in a weekend of fun, connection and pride,” Sun Peaks Resort said in a news release.

The weekend celebration will kick off on Friday with Ella’s Naughty Bingo at Masa’s Bar and Grill.

Saturday is full of events including a morning meetup and drag brunch, the Mountain Pride Parade, a drag show and a silent disco.

Dustyn Baulkham, event producer with Rebellious Unicorns, said Peak Pride is “thrilled to return to Sun Peaks” for 2025.

“Sun Peaks has always been our favourite resort as they welcome us with open arms,” Baulkham said.

A schedule of events can be found on the Sun Peaks website.