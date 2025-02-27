TRU looks to raise $50K in 24 hours with annual Day of Giving

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University's Day of Giving is now underway, seeking to raise $50,000 for scholarships, bursaries, WolfPack athletics and more in only 24 hours.

The clock started ticking at midnight.

Students and staff gathered at McGill Road and Summit Drive on Thursday morning to spread the word in support of students.

“All the funds raised during Day of Giving impact students, either through a scholarship or a piece of equipment they use in a lab,” said Katrina Harding, TRU advancement officer and organizer for Day of Giving.

“This year we had several generous donors come forward to donate matching funds and challenge funds to increase the benefit for students.”

For example, when 50 TRU alumni make a donation, it will unlock a $5,000 donation from TRU Alumni. When five people sign up for a monthly donation to any fund, it will unlock $500 from donors Marg and Terry Bangen.

