One third of Kamloops residents asked to conserve water as city repairs air valve failure

Photo: Michael Potestio The City of Kamloops public works building off McGill Road.

About one in three Kamloops residents are being asked to conserve water following the apparent failure of an air pressure valve failure Tuesday evening.

The City of Kamloops’ Glen Farrow told reporters outside the civic operations building off McGill Wednesday the issue occurred near the Xget’tem’ Trail in Sahali, and has since been isolated with crews now conducting a repair in order to refill the municipality’s water reservoir system.

Residents in the southwest sector — the areas of Dufferin, Upper Sahali, Aberdeen, Lac Le Jeune, Knutsford, and Pineview Valley — are being asked to conserve water as a result.

“We just continue to encourage residents to watch their consumption and reduce any non-essential water use,” Farrow said.

Farrow provided no exact timeline for how long residents will be asked to save water. He noted the fix may persist into the evening, but said “the outlook is very positive at this point.”

“We need to ensure that whole network around the piping is tight and effective, so that's what the crews are currently doing — is to determine it's ready to go and safe to recharge the system,” Farrow said.

Could have been worse

Farrow said the city initially believed the issue had been a water main break.

“Thankfully it's not a major pipe break, but that valve is being repaired as we speak, and at the same time we're balancing the water across the reservoirs to ensure everyone has the appropriate water within their area,” Farrow said.

He said the city’s our geotechnical engineering as well as its construction contractors are among those on site fixing the issue, which is far less complex than having to repair a break in a watermain.

According to Farrow, the infrastructure in the area is at least 10 years old.

He said the city will be examining the condition of that valve and others in the area, which is difficult terrain to navigate.

Cause of failure unclear

The issue was discovered Tuesday evening by contractors who were working on a city stormwater project when they noticed some scarring along a hillside that turned out to be the valve failure.

“Something just didn't look right and they highlighted us and we sent staff out there immediately,” Farrow said.

Farrow said the contractors didn’t cause the air valve failure, and the city does not know why the valve failed yet.

The Xget’tem’ Trail has recently been closed for bank stabilization work, but Farrow said the issue was not connected to the trail, but rather the city’s water distribution system.

He said there is no issue of water contamination, and no boil water advisories have needed to be issued.

“Based on the the amount of water that continues to be in the reservoirs and in the water mains we are still functioning like our normal water system functions,” Farrow said.

Tips to save water

Farrow said the timing of the conservation request is favourable because it is outside irrigation season.

He advised people skip showers and loads of laundry and brush their teeth less frequently to help conserve water.

He also advised against any outdoor water use.

“Absolutely no car washing or irrigating or washing your driveway with the water,” Farrow said.

He said community service officers are not being asked to enforce the advisory at this point.