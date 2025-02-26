Ladder used to rescue three people as flames engulf Merritt home

Photo: Robin Boyer A man escapes from a second-storey window as a home in Merritt burns on Sunday.

A Merritt man is being hailed a hero after three people were rescued from a house fire.

The blaze broke out Sunday at an address on Granite Avenue, and witnesses said flames were quick to engulf the home.

Merritt Fire Rescue Chief Dave Tomkinson said three people rescued from the home were taken to hospital in Kamloops for assessment, and all have been released. Several dogs in the home at the time were not so lucky, and they did not survive.

According to witness Robin Boyer, the blaze could have been tragic if not for the efforts of her husband, Cody Cartie.

Boyer said she and Cartie arrived at the scene shortly after the fire started. By then, a crowd of about half a dozen people were outside watching the smoke rise from the building.

Cartie heard someone screaming in the house.

"My husband said, ‘I think people are still in there' — he passed me our child and then ran to help,” Boyer said.

She said Cartie helped another Good Samaritan secure a ladder, then climbed up to the second floor, where he rescued two people from a balcony.

"It all happened so fast," she said.

"There was the smoke, then the flames quickly after. He just thought, ‘I can't let people burn.'”

Boyer said the ladder was moved to a nearby window, from which a man was saved.

As this was happening the fire grew, she said. Emergency crews arrived on scene moments later.

Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to any nearby properties.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Tomkinson, and the house is no longer inhabitable.

Crews from the city have been working to turn off utilities to the property.