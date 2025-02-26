Sun Rivers in the dark Wednesday following early morning power outage

Photo: Bluestem Utilities This alert was sent to Sun Rivers residents on Wednesday morning.

A power outage has all of Sun Rivers in the dark on Wednesday morning.

Homes in the resort community on the Tk'emlups reserve lost power shortly before 6 a.m.

Bluestem Utilities, the utilities provider for Sun Rivers, said there is no estimated time of repair.

“Crews are on site and will work as quickly as possible to restore regular service,” the utility said in an alert sent to Sun Rivers residents.

“We will send out more information as it becomes available.”

Sun Rivers residents have dealt with a number of power outages and water service disruptions in recent weeks.