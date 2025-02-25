Some Kamloops residents asked to conserve water as crews investigate apparent broken water main

Photo: Pixabay Residents in Dufferin, Aberdeen and Upper Sahali are being asked to reduce water use after an apparent water main break.

Residents in some South Kamloops neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce their water usage after an apparent water main break in lower Sahali.

The City of Kamloops asked residents to take this precautionary measure at about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“The extent and impact of the break are not yet known, however we are asking residents of Upper Sahali, Aberdeen and Dufferin to reduce their water usage as a precaution until we know more,” the city said

The City of Kamloops said if needed, it will use emergency notification system Voyent Alert to tell impacted residents about timelines and further actions they might need to take.

Another update is expected on Wednesday morning.