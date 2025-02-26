No word yet on how $151M police detachment ask will be put to Kamloops voters

Photo: City of Kamloops A rendering of the proposed new police services building at Battle Street and Sixth Avenue in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops council has moved a $150.7 million proposal for a new police headquarters to the next step — but it’s yet to be decided if a referendum or alternative approval process will be used to get voter approval for the project.

City council voted 8-1 Tuesday to have staff prepare a borrowing bylaw for up to $150.7 million to fund the construction of a new policing building on Battle Street.

Council also agreed to add $100,000 to the project budget for procurement.

Following council’s vote, city CAO Byron McCorkell said now that council has committed to drafting the borrowing bylaw, the next step is to determine how the public will be able to weigh in.

He told Castanet Kamloops the choice between an AAP and referendum will be made when the borrowing bylaw is brought back to council for approval.

Council opted to use an AAP last summer to gain voter approval to borrow up to $275 million for the construction of a performing arts centre and an arena multiplex, and for future design work for more recreation projects.

The AAP was criticized by some Kamloops residents, and one woman ended up launching an unsuccessful legal challenge.

Council members said the AAP was chosen as the most cost-effective borrowing approval method, noting it is a widely used process in Kamloops and other cities. The Build Kamloops AAP cost the city $12,000 — a fraction of the estimated $200,000 cost of a referendum.

The AAP gives members of the public a minimum of 30 days to submit forms to city hall or email them to legislative services, while a referendum requires in-person attendance on a specific voting day or via a mail-in ballot.

Mayor again questions location

Plans to expand the overburdened detachment building have been in the works since at least 2022, when council approved $4.75 million to pay for detailed design work.

The proposed project involves constructing a new five-storey, 120,700 square-foot building to the immediate west of the existing detachment building, demolishing the existing brick facility, and putting up a special parking structure in its place.

While major renovations to the existing 1990s-era structure were initially considered, RCMP and city staff determined the renovated building wouldn’t meet policing needs for long enough to justify the cost, according to a report.

Staff said upgrading the existing facility to current building code requirements was financially prohibitive, and the several phases of work required for a renovation would prove disruptive to police.

Tuesday's recommendation moved ahead despite a second pitch from Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson to take another look at the property proposed for the new detachment.

“Is there any way we can look at other locations to make this quicker, to make it less costly?” asked Hamer-Jackson, who was the lone vote in opposition to the borrowing bylaw recommendation.

He said he didn’t want to see the existing building torn down, suggesting it could be an asset the city could sell instead.

The mayor brought forward the same questions in a Feb. 11 meeting, where council heard from city staff and RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley about the plans.

McCorkell said council provided direction on the project about 18 months ago. He said the city doesn’t have any other property suitable for a detachment, so it would need to buy land or secure it in some other way.

“We've gone ahead and done design, we are now ready to build, and so we are now looking for permission to go through the process toward borrowing money to go and accomplish that,” he said.

“A year and a half ago would have been the time to have that conversation.”

Coun. Nancy Bepple noted Hamer-Jackson, who called the move "the councillors' decision," would have been in the meeting where council was presented with its options.

“The decision of council — which is, once the decision is made, it is the decision of council — was to go with this option," Bepple said.

"And so I appreciate that at this point you don't agree with it, but council had the option of many other choices, and this was the best decision to make.”