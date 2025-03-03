Thompson-Nicola Film Commission will host two-day industry workshop

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission will host a two-day workshop to equip would-be filmmakers with the tools and connections they need to succeed in the industry.

Learn About Film 2025 will take place on March 7 and March 8 at the Paramount Theatre downtown featuring expert-led sessions on pitching, funding, audience development and distribution.

Held in partnership with the Kamloops Film Society and Creative BC, participants will gain insights from a lineup of guest speakers, including founder of Vancouver Web Fest Suzette Laqua, award-winning filmmaker Robert Randall of YAP TV, audience development specialist Annelise Larson and director Kevin Eastwood.

Sessions will cover the essentials of developing, financing and distributing projects and strategies for building a sustainable career in film.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with industry professionals, engage in hands-on workshops, and participate in a speed networking event.

“This event is about bridging the gap between aspiring filmmakers and the industry,” TNFC film commissioner Terri Hadwin said in a press release.

“By bringing top industry professionals to the region, we’re providing filmmakers with invaluable insights and connections that can help launch or elevate their careers.”

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission is a full-time, full-service film commission, and is a department within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

For more information and to register for this event, click here.