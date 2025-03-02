Naturalist Club hosts conference on learning skills to engage with diverse youth

Photo: Kamloops Naturalist Club

A conference aiming to create cross-cultural experiences and break barriers to engage with diverse youth groups will be held next month.

The Thrive conference is being hosted by the Kamloops Naturalist Club and is funded by the Government of Canada.

Conference organizers say the event won’t include any lengthy lectures or presentations, but will see professionals share stories, hands-on activities and skill sharing about engaging with culturally diverse youth.

“We're gathering people together to discuss practical strategies to address [engagement] barriers and to engage in skill building sessions for working with diverse groups,” said Jesse Ritcey, KNC program manager.

Ritcey said the club is committed to providing nature education to all members of its community.

“Many people face barriers in connecting with nature or are being missed by our outreach initiatives. This conference will help us better understand why that is,” she said.

Ritcey said participants aren’t required to be a nature-lover to participate in the conference.

The conference centres on youth aged seven to 30 with culturally diverse backgrounds, but the club says it understand some people have intersecting identities.

The event will be held on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Grand Hall on TRU's campus.

For more information or for tickets, click here.