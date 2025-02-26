Merritt man who repeatedly forced sex on live-in girlfriend sentenced to 30 months

Photo: KTW file

A Merritt man who repeatedly raped his live-in girlfriend over a period of nearly three years has been ordered to spend more than two years in federal prison.

Christopher James Degner, 32, was sentenced Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court to 30 months behind bars. He was convicted by a jury last year following a trial on one count of sexual assault.

Degner repeatedly sexually assaulted his partner between January of 2020 and November of 2022.

The abuse fell into two categories — forced sex and non-consensual sex when the victim was asleep.

Degner denied any wrongdoing at trial and said all of his encounters with the woman were consensual.

The victim, Chloe Stirbys, described a number of scenarios in court. She testified about situations where Degner forced himself on her while she was on the toilet or in bed with their newborn baby, and told jurors he “thought it was funny” when she couldn’t remember having had sex following a night of drinking.

Publication ban lifted

Until now, Degner could not be named in relation to the case under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim.

But Stirbys applied successfully on Tuesday to lift the ban so that Degner's name can be printed.

She then read a victim-impact statement.

“I am now a woman bearing scars invisible to the eye but wildly visible to my soul, achingly visible to my daughter, who was never meant to watch her mother navigate complex PTSD,” Stirbys said.

“I have a long line of strong women behind me who have fought for what I have been given, who have held their silence, never to speak of what’s happened to them. Every one of those women who has experienced abuse deserves justice — and so do I.”

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith sentenced Degner to 30 months in federal prison. He was taken into custody to begin serving his sentence immediately, despite a request from his lawyer for some time to get his affairs in order.

Prosecutors had been seeking a sentence of 3.5 years, while Degner’s defence lawyer suggested two years of house arrest.

In addition to the prison time, Degner was ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database and to register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.