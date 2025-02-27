New schools required to alleviate severe space crunch in SD73

Photo: File Photo

Some Kamloops area schools are continuing to face a severe space crunch — and without new schools quick, it is only getting worse.

According to SD73’s 2025 long range facilities plan, Kamloops area elementary schools are at 105 per cent capacity while secondary schools are at 101 per cent capacity. In 10 years, this is predicted to lower to around 100 per cent capacity in both.

Sa-Hali secondary is currently at 131 per cent and could reach as high as 160 per cent in 10 years, due to developments in the southwest sector in the city. There are eight portables at the school and 21 per cent of students are in portables.

Pacific Way and McGowan Park elementary schools are both over 150 per cent and could reach over 200 per cent in 10 years, but those numbers do not take into account the opening of Sníne elementary, expected in 2026.

“The reason that number is so high, again, is just potential growth in and around the Pineview Valley area,” SD73 director of facilities Art McDonald told the board of education.

South Kamloops secondary, Aberdeen elementary, Dufferin elementary, Summit elementary, Westmount elementary, Juniper Ridge elementary, Ralph Bell elementary and Beattie elementary are also currently facing “significant enrolment pressures.”

He said all schools that serve the downtown core are growing steadily, due to increased enrolment coming from the TRU area. Lloyd George elementary is currently capped at maximum capacity — 117 per cent.

Rural elementary schools are at 59 per cent capacity this year and rural secondary schools are at 47 per cent, although McDonald noted some lower capacity schools skew those numbers downward.

There are 53 portables in use in the district, down from 57 last year, and approximately eight per cent of students take classes in portables.

Capacity utilization is sitting at 90 per cent across the district, up from 77 per cent during the 2008-09 school year.

More schools needed

Over the next five yers, McDonald said strategies will be needed to add space, especially in the city’s southwest sector — the fastest growing area in Kamloops.

“We may be looking at relocating nine portables over those five years,” he said.

“We may need to repurpose seven rooms for classrooms, and a lot of cases the schools where this may be needed, there is space now.”

Work is underway on a catchment change when Sníne elementary opens in September of 2026 that will level out some of the capacity pressures on the south shore.

“Catchment changes need to be considered where feasible, but there aren't a lot of options left,” McDonald said.

Now that a Crown grant has been received for a new elementary school in Batchelor Heights, a new secondary school in Aberdeen is at the top of SD73’s capital wish list.

The capital plan also includes a new elementary school in Juniper West, a K-12 school in Sun Peaks and two new elementary schools in Aberdeen.

McDonald said a new elementary school may be needed in downtown Kamloops to handle increased enrolment expected there, as well.

“Although that’s a bit complex, as there really aren’t any sites available at this time,” he said.

A school every year

McDonald said about 87 per cent of SD73 schools are more than 40 years old, and 58 per cent were built more than 50 years ago.

Such facilities are said to have a useful life of approximately 60 years.

“Most of them were replaced in the early 90s, and they're just at that age where they're at end of life,” he said.

“Even the Ministry of Education, their own capital asset management system indicates a significant gap between the required funding and the funding provided to maintain our buildings.

On SD73’s capital plan are eight school replacements, including an increased capacity Dallas elementary school.

Board vice-chair Rhonda Kershaw said many schools in the district are outdated and the district will struggle to replace them all.

“I don’t want to say that they’re not great places, but they no longer suit education as it looks today,” she said.

“Even if we got a school a year, we’re not going to meet what we need to replaced buildings.”

Enrolment to plateau?

While SD73 has seen enrolment increases over the last seven years, 2024 enrolment was lower than projected and numbers are expected to continue to flatten over the next 10 years.

But McDonald said the new school projects are still needed — it just depends where and when the city grows.

“The interest rates have really changed what developers and landowners are doing, when I talked to most of them this fall, getting quite a few different answers than I had last fall, just in terms of timing,” he said.

“A lot of things that last year I may have heard start in 2027, they might be 2029 or 2030 now.”

SD73 trustee Shelley Sim echoed McDonald’s emphasis of continuing to advocate for increased capacity.

“Although the enrolment is sort of staying static, the reality is that our students are still lining up for bathrooms, that library spaces are being diminished — there’s still real need,” she said.