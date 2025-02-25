Merritt hospital emergency department to temporarily close over Tuesday night

Photo: Castanet

The Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department will be temporarily closed over Tuesday night.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services at the Merritt hospital would be unavailable from 6 p.m. on Tuesday until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

The health authority did not provide a reason why the ER would be closed overnight, but an alert from the City of Merritt said the temporary closure was due to “unexpected limited staff availability.”

It's the second time the ER has closed this month, with the last service interruption happening on Feb. 8. The emergency department has seen several temporary closures over the last couple of years due to a lack of staff.

People experiencing a life-threatening emergency are advised to call 911 to be taken to the nearest available healthcare facility.