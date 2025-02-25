B.C.'s grand chief calls MLA's comments on residential school 'racist,' demands apology

Photo: The Canadian Press People are silhouetted as they walk past the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after gathering near the facility in Kamloops on Monday, May 31, 2021. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs is calling for an apology from a B.C. Conservative MLA, describing comments she recently made about the Kamloops Indian Residential School as “racist denialist rhetoric."

Dallas Brodie, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena and the Opposition critic for the Ministry of Attorney General, questioned the “apparent mistreatment” of a criminal defence lawyer after he took issue with the Law Society of B.C.’s stance on residential schools.

James Heller unsuccessfully pushed last year for the society’s training material to say burial sites were “potentially” found in 2021 at the Kamloops school, instead of using more definitive language. Heller is now suing the society over what he calls “false and defamatory” imputations of racism that he says the society republished.

In posts on social media over the weekend, Brodie shared a link to a news article about Heller and said that there are “zero” confirmed child burial sites at the former Kamloops school.

The Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band made international headlines in May of 2021 when they announced that ground-penetrating radar had uncovered what they said were believed to be the remains of more than 200 children buried on the grounds of the former residential school. The First Nation is now referring to the discoveries as "anomalies."

The potential grave sites have not been excavated, and the band said last year such a step was still a ways off.

'Deeply disturbing' to chief

UBCIC Grand Chief Stuart Phillip said he is concerned about the rise in residential school denialism promoted by elected officials.

“The comments made by Ms. Brodie are deeply disturbing and ignore the ample physical, archival and testimonial evidence which detail horrific human rights abuses and atrocities against Indigenous peoples at residential schools,” he said.

“Racist denialist rhetoric from those who feel threatened by the truth about Canada and the churches’ crimes against Indigenous peoples at residential schools come as no surprise. However, for someone in an elected position and holding the important role of attorney general critic to deny well-documented facts and misrepresent the truth to the public in this way is beyond troubling.”

The UBCIC passed a resolution last year rejecting residential school denialism and calling on all levels of government to uphold and implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action.

“This type of 'truth-seeking' rhetoric is nothing more than a smokescreen for anti-Indigenous racism,” he said.

“Ms. Brodie’s picking and choosing of which facts to scrutinize is a misuse of her power in public office and demonstrates her bias and a profound disrespect for survivors of residential schools."

Phillip, who is married to BC NDP MLA Joan Phillip, wants Brodie to apologize.

“There are many critical issues facing our province worthy of her attention, rather than dissecting the traumas and lived experience of Indigenous peoples,” he said.

“UBCIC calls for Ms. Brodie to issue an immediate public apology to survivors of residential schools and to educate herself about abuses that occurred at residential schools, including the harrowing loss of innocent lives.”

Rustad's not happy either

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad said Monday that he asked Brodie to delete the posts, but she has so far refused.

Rustad said he worried her comments could be “misinterpreted.”

He’s not the only one in the Opposition taking issue with Brodie’s comments.

On Tuesday, B.C. Conservative MLA Aaliya Warbus called her colleague out in her own post on social media.

“Physical evidence is one aspect you can hyper focus on, and yes, you will be called a denier, because what is the end goal of your argument?” she wrote.

“It does not change what happened in these schools and the results we see with our own eyes today — suicide, poverty, addiction children in care and the incarcerated. In all these horrific statistics, Indigenous people are over-represented."

— with files from The Canadian Press