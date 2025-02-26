Annual polar plunge raises $5,600 for Special Olympics BC

Smiles, screams and shivers graced the beach at Riverside Park on Tuesday morning as dozens of hardy souls gathered to take the plunge in support of the Special Olympics.

For the fourth — and balmiest — year RCMP and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections officers and other local supporters braved the icy waters of the South Thompson River in the annual Polar Plunge to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics BC.

Josh Burneau, a CVSE officer and organizer for the event, said they broke this year’s $5,000 fundraising goal as of Tuesday morning with about $5,600 raised.

The money goes to support Special Olympics programs run throughout the year in Kamloops for people of all ages with mental disabilities.

“It helps them have a place to be supported and belong and build their confidence,” Burneau said of the Special Olympics.

He said the funds go toward paying for things like facility rentals, trophies and first aid.

This year’s event was held on a sunny day with the mercury sitting a few notches above freezing — about 5 C. The year prior the temperature was 3 C, and the year before that a bone-chilling -40 C.

Those who took the plunge this year said the more favourable conditions were welcomed, but nothing can help quell the shock of the wintertime swim.

“Really, really cold,” Tasha Hobbs said of taking the plunge. “I don’t feel my legs.”

“It’s my third year doing it, I just love it,” said Rebecca Ouellet.

Hobbs and Ouellet work for Engel and Völkers Kamloops, a title sponsor of the event.

Donations for the event have been improving year-over-year as this $5,600 beat out last year's $4,000 and $3,100 the year before that.

Burneau said people can still donate online.