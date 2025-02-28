Immigration restrictions expected to slow K-12 student enrolment in Kamloops, across B.C.

Photo: File Photo

While federal policy changes rules have taken an axe to international enrolment at the post-secondary level, the effects are expected to impact students further upstream, as well — including those in School District 73.

Restrictions introduced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to study permits and post-graduate work permits have resulted in a significant decline in international enrolment at universities and colleges across the country.

At Thompson Rivers University’s senate meeting on Monday, Provost Gillian Balfour said a report by the Research Universities’ Council of BC projects a decline in the number of school-aged children as a result of the IRCC changes.

She said the largest cohort of K-12 students in the Lower Mainland is those with immigrant parents on student and work visas.

“One of the things that we recognize is that the changes within IRCC will have long-term effects on the pipeline of young learners coming in to post-secondary,” Balfour said.

“We have to understand and plan for the reality that the incoming, direct entry, first-year students into post-secondary is also going to contract.”

While the Kamloops-Thompson school district has seen enrolment increases over the last seven years, 2024 numbers were lower than projected. SD73 Director of Facilities Art McDonald said the trend is expected to stay relatively flat over the next decade.

“It was continued growth but at a flatter profile, and we're just seeing because of all these factors, a really flat growth curve,” he told the board of education Monday.

He said the school district is seeing changing enrolment trends due to federal immigration policies, reduced migration from the Lower Mainland, increased migration out of the province and country and higher interest rates have slowed housing within the city.

Birth rates slowing?

Balfour said enrolment problems won’t come from immigration policy alone, but Canada’s “zero-birth replacement rate problem.”

“It is the reason why, in many ways, integration has been so vital to our economic, social and cultural development,” Balfour said.

McDonald said birth trends are down for 2023 and 2024, which he said will be felt in kindergarten enrolment by 2028.

Housing costs and the economy will likely determine how things go beyond that.

“The interest rates have really changed what developers and landowners are doing,” he said,

“When I talked to most of them this fall, getting quite a few different answers than I had last fall in terms of timing.”

After speaking with several other school districts similar in size, McDonald said the decline in enrolment appears to be happening across the province.

SD73 enrolment is projected to stabilize between 15,700 and 16,000 students over the next decade.